Poland to spend PLN 50 bln on energy transformation – Tchórzewski

May 24, 2017 Poland AM

According to energy minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Poland will have to spend some PLN 50 million in the next 20 years to adapt its energy facilities to meet EU standards. “The European Commission, in its efforts to curb CO2 emissions, proposes solutions that would cost us PLN 150-200 billion. I think such figures are impossible to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts