Poland to submit Saryusz-Wolski for the EC president seat – FT

According to the Financial Times, Polish government, in order to undermine incumbent Donald Tusk candidacy, will propose MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski candidacy for the European Council President seat. “Szydło is calling around,” said one diplomat, who declined to be named as the talks are confidential. Another said the “possibility” of an official nomination being made by…
Related Posts
-
Tusk to Pence: let’s not pretend t...February 20, 2017
-
Kaczyński wants to issue a warrant arres...February 17, 2017
-
Tusk: I’m ready to serve my second...February 5, 2017
-
Polish government won’t support Donald T...December 14, 2016