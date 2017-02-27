Poland to submit Saryusz-Wolski for the EC president seat – FT

February 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to the Financial Times, Polish government, in order to undermine incumbent Donald Tusk candidacy, will propose MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski candidacy for the European Council President seat. “Szydło is calling around,” said one diplomat, who declined to be named as the talks are confidential. Another said the “possibility” of an official nomination being made by…

