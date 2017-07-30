Poland to suspend retail tax till 2019

Ministry of Finance wants to suspend retail sales tax until 1 January 2019, prolonging its suspension which currently ends on January 1, 2018. “As a result of the suspension potential retail taxpayers will not be required to file tax returns and to calculate and pay retail sales tax until the end of 2018,” Deputy Finance…
