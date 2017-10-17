Poland tops EU ranking in largest drop in poverty risk between 2008-2016

Image: shutterstock

Between 2008 and 2016, the risk of poverty and social exclusion decreased in Poland by 8.6 percentage points (from 30.5 percent of the population to 21.9 percent being at risk of poverty and social exclusion), marking the sharpest decrease in the EU, according to Eurostat data. Latvia (with a 5.7 pp drop) and Romania (a 5.4 pp decrease) came in second and third in the ranking.

Greece, on the other hand, led the ranking in the biggest growth of poverty risk, from 28.1 percent in 2008 to 35.6 percent in 2016, making it the sharpest increase in the EU (of 7.5 percentage points). Greece was followed by Cyprus (with a 4.4 pp increase ), Spain (4.1 pp) and Sweden (3.4 pp).

Currently the lowest risk of poverty is observed in the Czech Republic (13.3 percent), Finland (16.6 percent), Denmark (16.7 percent), and the Netherlands (16.8 percent). The highest risk of poverty and social exclusion was recorded in Bulgaria (40.4 percent), Romania (38.8 percent), and Greece (35.6 percent).