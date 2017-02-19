Poland waits for Trump first steps – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda, said that he awaits US President Donald Trump’s first steps, but it hopes it will remain its “We are waiting for US President Donald Trump’s first steps, we hope that he will conduct a balanced policy of a US guardian of peace and order in the world, just as it used…
