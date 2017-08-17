Poland wants to have 4.5 GW of nuclear capacity by 2040

According to the Minister of Energy, Krzysztof Tchórzewski, Poland wants to have 4.5 GW nuclear power capacity by 2040. He added that Warsaw should be able to finance the construction itself, but the technology will be purchased in the tender, “the choice of equipment will be such as to guarantee the longest technological usability,” he…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.