Poland wants to host two London-based EU agencies

Poland has submitted a bid to move to Warsaw the seat of the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “The application for the location of the offices of the EBA and EMA in Poland was approved by the Council of Ministers on July 28, 2017. The offer fills out all the…
Related Posts
-
The European Commission outlines plans f...June 28, 2017
-
Poland not impressed with May Brexit pro...June 25, 2017
-
Germany wants to take away EU funds from...May 30, 2017
-
Number of Poles willing to work in the U...May 10, 2017