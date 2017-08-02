Poland wants to host two London-based EU agencies

August 2, 2017 Poland AM

Poland has submitted a bid to move to Warsaw the seat of the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “The application for the location of the offices of the EBA and EMA in Poland was approved by the Council of Ministers on July 28, 2017. The offer fills out all the…

