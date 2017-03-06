Poland wants to produce 100k electric cars annually

According to the Polish energy ministry the country plans to produce 100,000 domestically designed electric cars per annum and announced a contest for the car’s body. “We are inviting Polish entrepreneurs to participate,” Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. The construction of the winning model will then proceed with the state support. “The Treasury could…
