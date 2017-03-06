Poland wants to produce 100k electric cars annually

Investment in CEE hotel markets on the r... The total value of the investment transactions closed in the hotel property markets of Central and Eastern Europe (including Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia) increased from just over €700 million in 2015 t...

Cornerstone laid for tallest office towe... Developer HB Reavis has recently held a cornerstone-laying ceremony at the construction site of its Varso office project in downtown Warsaw, which will include the tallest building in Poland and one of the tallest office skyscrapers in Europe. The hu...

Construction begins on Vector + office p... Investor City Level has launched construction work on its Vector + office project in Warsaw. The scheme will be developed near the intersection of Al. Prymasa Tysiąclecia and ul. Obozowa in the north-western part of the fast-developing Wola district ...

Dom Development launches new project in ... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Dom Development has launched apartment sales in its Cybernetyki 17 residential project located in the Mokotów district of the Polish capital. The scheme will be developed on ul. Cybernetyki in the Służewiec Prze...