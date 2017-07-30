Poland with 20 World Games medals

Polish team won 20 medals during World Games held in Wrocław, and 10 more in the invitational events. Polish athletes won 9 golds, 10 silvers, and 11 bronze, winning such events as kick boxing (twice), ju-jitsu (twice) and dancing. In the medal standings, Polish team was placed 13th. Russia topped the table with 63 medals….
