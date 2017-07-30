Poland with 20 World Games medals

July 30, 2017 Poland AM

Polish team won 20 medals during World Games held in Wrocław, and 10 more in the invitational events. Polish athletes won 9 golds, 10 silvers, and 11 bronze, winning such events as kick boxing (twice), ju-jitsu (twice) and dancing. In the medal standings, Polish team was placed 13th. Russia topped the table with 63 medals….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts