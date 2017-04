According to data released by Eurostat, in 2016, Poland had general government gross debt at 54.4 percent of its GDP, way below the EU average which stood at 83.5 percent. Estonia had the least general government debt, with only 9.5 percent of the GDP, while Greece was at the other end of the spectrum with 179 percent. Overall, 16 member states had the general government debt surpassing 60 percent GDP.