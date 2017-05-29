Poland with 8.44 GW of renewables in Q1

May 29, 2017

According to data released by the Energy Regulatory Office, at end-Q1, Poland had 8.44 GW capacity of installed renewable energy sources, up by 0.02 GW q/q. Wind farms accounted for the majority of Polish renewable mix with 5.81 GW, followed by biomass (1.29 GW), hydro electric power plants (994 MW) and photovoltaics (100 MW) Overall,…

