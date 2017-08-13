Poland with 8 medals in IAAF World Championships

Polish athletes won eight medals in the track and field IAAF World Championships held in London. Hammer throwers Anita Włodarczyk and Paweł Fajdek won the two gold medals, with Paweł Lisek (pole vault) and Adam Kszczot (800 meters). Polish female 4×400 relay, Malwina Kopron and Wojciech Nowicki (both hammer throw), and Kamila Lićwinko (high-jump). This…

