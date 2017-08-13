Poland with 8 medals in IAAF World Championships

Murapol buying land for major Warsaw pro... Murapol, one of the largest residential developers in Poland, has signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of approximately 4.4 hectares of land in the Ursus district of Warsaw as it continues to strengthen its presence in the city. The acquis...

Record development activity in warehouse... More than 1.6 million sqm of warehouse and industrial space was under construction in Poland at the end of H1 2017, twice as much as at the end of H1 2016, according to a recent report by Savills. Almost 800,000 sqm of warehouse and industrial space ...

Hotel investment market puts up strong p... The total volume of investment transactions signed in the hotel property market in Central and Eastern Europe in the first half of 2017 exceeded €700 million, which marks an eleven-percent increase upon the same period last year, according to the lat...

Archicom expanding Forma scheme in Wrocł... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Archicom, one of the largest residential developers in Wrocław, has launched sales of apartments in the latest phase of its Forma project in the city. On offer are 135 housing units in a five-storey building with the enti...