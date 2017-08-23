Poland with 8,478 MW renewable capacity in Q2

The installed capacity of renewable energy installations, amounted to 8,478 MW at end-Q2, according to Energy Regulatory Office (URE). The installed capacity in wind power installations stood at 5,824 MW, while biomass plants had 1,323 MW capacity followed by water plants (933 MW), biogas (236 MW), solar (102 MW). In q/q terms the renewables capacity…
