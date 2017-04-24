Poland with €340 mln in EU subsidies in March

April 24, 2017 Economy

According to the Polish ministry of finance, the value of EU funds transferred to Poland in March amounted to €340.16 million. That figure includes, €284.55 million in capital transfer and €55.6 million in current transfers. As part of the Cohesion Fund, Poland received €324 million, while the Common Agricultural Policy funds amounted to €16 million. In the same month, Poland paid €296.3 million into the EU budget.
