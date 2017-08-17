Poland with third largest net logistics take-up in Europe in H1

The total net take-up (new lease agreements and expansions) in the logistics property market in Poland reached 1.3 million sqm in the first half of this year, which is the third best result in Europe, according to the latest report by JLL. Only Germany and the Netherlands saw higher net take-up levels in the period, the study said. The most leasing activity in H1 was recorded in central Poland. “Retailers accounted for the largest share of net market demand,” said Tomasz Olszewski, head of industrial CEE at JLL. The company’s experts now predict that the combined 2017 take-up could reach the record level of three million sqm.