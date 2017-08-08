Poland with two more silver medals at track and field world championships

Adam Kszczot in 800 meters race and Piotr Lisek in pole vault won silver medals at the track and field IAAF World Championships in London. Kszczot had his season best result of 1:44.95, behind Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bossem. Third was Kipyegon Bett from Kenya. This is Kszczot’s second silver medal in a row in World Championships….

