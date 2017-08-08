Poland with two more silver medals at track and field world championships

FX-mortgage relief plan safe for banking... The presidential project for FX-mortgages relief is not threatening to the stability of Poland’s banking sector, Michał Selbka from S&P rating’s agency said, adding that the cost for the system will be less than PLN 3.2 billion per year listed in...

Demand for housing loans up by 23.6% in ... According to data gathered by the credit information bureau BIK, the demand for housing loans in the Polish banking sector increased by 23.6 percent y/y in June. Overall, there were 31.3k mortgage applications filed in July with the average amount of...

Marvipol raises over PLN 80 mln through ... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol has raised more than PLN 80 million through a recent bond issue, which was the largest one in the history of the company. The developer will use the funds to finance new projects. Over the last twelve m...

Zammler to stay in MLP Pruszków I logist... Logistics company Zammler has renewed its lease agreement for more than 1,700 sqm of warehouse space in the MLP Pruszków I logistics park in the Warsaw area, which is owned by MLP Group. The tenant has been the developer’s client since 2014. The firs...