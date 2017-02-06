Poland won’t privatize state firms anymore – Kowalczyk

Poland “will no longer privatize” state companies and will focus on “rebuilding assets,” cabinet minister Henryk Kowalczyk said. According to Kowalczyk, Poland will continue the nationalization of the banking sector through acquisitions, after the state-owned insurer PZU has acquired stakes in a number banks, including the second biggest Polish lender Bank Pekao. “Thanks to this…
Related Posts
-
PZU looking for potential takeover deals...February 2, 2017
-
Morawiecki hopes for over 3% GDP growth ...February 1, 2017
-
New president of PZU TFI from April 1...January 16, 2017
-
Morawiecki optimistic about year-end bud...December 12, 2016