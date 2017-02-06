Poland won’t privatize state firms anymore – Kowalczyk

February 6, 2017

Poland “will no longer privatize” state companies and will focus on “rebuilding assets,” cabinet minister Henryk Kowalczyk said. According to Kowalczyk, Poland will continue the nationalization of the banking sector through acquisitions, after the state-owned insurer PZU has acquired stakes in a number banks, including the second biggest Polish lender Bank Pekao. “Thanks to this…

