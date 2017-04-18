Poland’s average electricity price falls in Q1

Poland’s volume-weighted average electricity price on the competitive market fell to PLN 164.78 per MWh in Q1 2017 from PLN 169.57 q/q and from PLN 169.13/MWh y/y, energy market regulator URE said. The price was calculated from the data submitted by power generation firms. The volume of surveyed transactions reached 22.89 TWh….
Related Posts
-
Four energy firms sign memorandum to pur...January 30, 2017
-
Enea expands electricity transmission ne...November 21, 2016
-
Enea to buy Engie Energia Polska...October 3, 2016
-
PGE to generate 25% of Poland’s el...September 9, 2016