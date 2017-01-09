Poland’s deputy vice premier in India to drum up business

The deputy vice premier of Poland, Piotr Gliński, who is leading a Polish government and business delegation, will meet with Indian delegates and international delegates at an economic summit in India, the Ministry of Development wrote in a press release on Sunday. Gliński’s business will include a meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, in…
