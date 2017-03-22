Poland’s Former Foreign Affairs Minister wintesses London attack

Image : Still of Radosław Sikorski's twitter post

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Radosław Sikorski witnessed today’s terrorist incident in London, when a car drove along the Westminster Bridge and into a crowd of people. Four fatalities have been reported by the BBC, including a woman, who succumbed to injuries sustained from the car crash, a police officer, who was stabbed with a knife by the man believed to be the attacker and the attacker himself, who was shot by the police. At least 20 people have been injured in the attack.

Sikorski, currently a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, witnessed the attack from a taxi and recorded a film of the attack, which he posted on his twitter account. The video has been broadcast by a number of media outlets. He told reporters that he heard what he thought to be a collision and then saw people down in the street, in great distress. “Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely,” he told the BBC.