Poland’s grain exports up 19% y/y, non-EU destinations on the rise

Image : Shutterstock

Between July 2016 and June 2017 Poland exported 6.4 million tonnes of grain, including corn, which is 19 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2015/2016, according to data published by the National Support Center for Agriculture (KOWR). The increase was mainly due to the increase in wheat exports (16 percent more than in the 2015/2016 season), and maize. The exports of the remaining types of grain decreased over the same period.

The share of EU countries in Poland’s total grain exports fell from 57 percent to 55 percent. Germany remained the top importer of Polish grain, purchasing a total of 2.5 million tonnes. Outside the EU, Saudi Arabia was the biggest recipient of Polish grain exports (1 million tonnes and 16 percent of non-EU exports), Nigeria (327,000 tonnes and 5 percent) and Algeria (320,000 tonnes, 5 percent).