Griffin Real Estate plans IPO – Reuters

Real estate developer Griffin Real Estate plans to spin off part of its asset portfolio in an initial public offering worth about €150 million Reuters said citing sources close to the company.

“(The) IPO and a debut in Warsaw is being planned for a company carved out of Griffin Real Estate Group. It is about a portfolio of office and office-retail buildings,” a source close to the transaction said.

Germany’s Berenberg and Santander’s BZ WBK are advising on the deal. According to Reuters, Griffin Real Estate declined to comment