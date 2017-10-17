Poland’s HICP inflation at 1.6% y/y in September, lower than in the EU

October 17, 2017

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP inflation) for Poland stood at 1.6 percent in September, according to data released by the EU’s statistics office Eurostat. In month-on-month terms, prices increased by 0.2 percent. Throughout the EU, the rate amounted to 1.8 percent year-on-year (compared to 1.7 percent a month earlier) and for the euro zone it…

