Poland’s national chamber of commerce to work closely with Iran

Erbud to build four-star hotel in Świnou... Platinum Resort and Erbud will team up to build a four-star hotel complex in Świnoujście, a project valued at PLN 53.47 million, Erbud said in a press release on Thursday. The two enterprises signed a contract to build the hotel, which will comprise ...

Over 400,000 sqm of office space added t... In 2016, 407,000 sqm of new modern office space was delivered to the Warsaw market, the highest volume since 2000.

Panattoni delivers production plant for ... Warehouse space developer Panattoni Europe, has completed of a manufacturing and warehousing building for STS Acoustics. The facility features nearly 9,000 sqm and was built at the Międzyrzecz Industrial Park, in the Lubuskie voivodeship. The lease w...

PORR chosen as general contractor for Bu... Vastint Poland chose Polish construction company PORR, as the general contractor for the second phase of the complex Business Garden in Poznań. The contract involves the construction of five buildings with a total leasable area of 46,000 sqm and a de...