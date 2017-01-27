Poland’s national chamber of commerce to work closely with Iran

The National Chamber of Commerce of Poland (known as KIG) announced in a press release on Thursday that it will embark on an economic mission to Tehran during the first week of March of this year in order to connect Polish enterprises with potential Iranian partners. The mission will also consist of the Ministry of…
Related Posts
-
National Chamber of Commerce supports CE...October 13, 2016
-
Lotos close to signing new crude oil dea...September 8, 2016
-
Development Ministry aims to open office...September 2, 2016
-
Lotos receives oil from IranAugust 15, 2016