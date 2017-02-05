Poland’s new car registrations rise 17.2% in January – SAMAR

Poland’s new passenger car and van registrations rose by 17.2 percent year-on-year in January, which is the best result for that month in 16 years, report by market researcher SAMAR showed. Month on month, however that figure shrunk by 15.4 percent. The y/y number as been growing for 22 consecutive months. “Currently, corporate buyers are…
Related Posts
-
Automotive industry on the rise in Polan...February 3, 2017
-
Poland has 3.6% share in the EU automoti...December 8, 2016
-
Passenger car registration up by 19.4% –...December 5, 2016
-
Fiat announces production of two new eng...November 24, 2016