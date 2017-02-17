Poland’s new CHF mortgage stance positive for banks – Moody’s

February 17, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s reversal of the stance to CHF mortgage conversions is credit postive for Polish banks, Moody’s rating agency said. “Jarosław Kaczyński indicated that the government would not force the conversion of Swiss franc mortgage loans to Poland’s local currency, the złoty, a reversal of the government’s earlier announced intention,” the report read. “The turnaround is…

