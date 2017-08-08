Poland’s PGNiG in talks on short- to mid-term LNG contracts

WSE-listed, state-owned gas giant PGNiG plans to sign short and mid-term contracts for LNG by mid-2018, company’s Deputy CEO Maciej Woźniak told Reuters. “For a few month, we have been in talks with our partners on further LNG supplies to Poland. Of course, we are talking not only to the US contractors,” Woźniak said. Currently,…
