Poland’s PMI slightly drops in February

The Purchasing Managers Index has slightly dropped to 54.2 points, down by 0.2 points from January’s 22-month high.

“Business conditions have improved markedly in each month since December last year. The latest upturn was driven by further expansions of output, new orders and employment. Mounting price pressures remained an area of concern, but firms’ optimism ticked up regardless,” Markit said.

The headline Markit Poland Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. Any figure greater than 50.0 indicates overall improvement of the sector.