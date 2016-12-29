Poland’s president rejects controversial amendment

President Andrzej Duda, stressing the right to free assembly, has refused to sign a controversial amendment written and passed by his own political party, Law and Justice (PiS), instead sending the bill to Poland’s Supreme Court for review, the press secretary of the Constitutional Court said on Thursday. The head of the press office of…
Related Posts
-
Polish president announces a reversal on...December 20, 2016
-
Retirement changes a done deal – D...December 19, 2016
-
Polish president commemorates Piast mine...December 15, 2016
-
Duda visits site of copper mining accide...December 2, 2016