Poland’s real estate investment attractiveness grew 5% in 2016 – C&W

Poland’s real estate investment attractiveness has increased by 5 percent in 2016, with the total investment volume reaching €5.2 billion, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Relative to its size, Poland has been one of the most liquid European markets in the last decade,” said James Chapman, partner CE, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield.

“This healthy demand will maintain downward pressure on yields throughout 2017 which is expected to deliver returns above the European average. For Poland this does depend on the government providing stable business environment,” Chapman added.

With investable stock estimated at PLN 300 billion, Poland comes in eight in Europe and first in the CEE region. The CEE region has seen very strong growth in investment volumes over the past year. It grew 11 percent overall to reach €11 billion.