Poles among missing after Manchester terror attack

Poland’s foreign ministry announced that “a number of Poles” are among the missing after the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday. According to the resort, they are parents of children who attended the concert. The ministry did not reveal how many Poles are still unacounted for, but UK TV station…
