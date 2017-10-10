Poles are willing to pay more for a quality product – report

According to a study conducted by ASM – Center for Market Research and Analysis, as many as 88 percent of the Poles are willing to pay more for high-quality products. The quality of the goods is the most important criterion taken into account during shopping for 73 percent of respondents. For nearly 65 percent price…
