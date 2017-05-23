Poles feel secure in NATO. Believe that the US would protect them if needed – study

Despite criticism from the US President Donald Trump, most Europeans, including Poles believe that the US would step in if a NATO member was attacked by Russia, a Pew Research Center study showed. As many as 57 percent of Poles believed so, which even though was the lowest result among polled countries, which included, Spain,…
Related Posts
-
AmRest continues Russian expansion...April 25, 2017
-
Trump: NATO no longer obsolete...April 13, 2017
-
Polish cities hosting US troops under cy...March 15, 2017
-
NATO should help solve Smoleńsk crash ca...February 16, 2017