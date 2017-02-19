Poles have PLN 32 bln in debt

According to the KRD Economic Information Bureau register of debtors, Polish consumers owe PLN 32.5 billion. The register accounts for debts exceeding PLN 200 and 60 days overdue. It currently lists over 2.2 million people. According to KRD, the average debtor is a 36-64-age-old man and lives in Mazowieckie or Silesian voivodship and is PLN…
