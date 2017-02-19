Poles have PLN 32 bln in debt

Cornerstone laid for .KTW offices in Kat... Investor TDJ Estate has recently held the cornerstone laying ceremony at the construction site of the .KTW I office project in downtown Katowice, which will be located just next to the city’s iconic Spodek building. Builder Strabag is acting as...

Ronson’s profit 131% up y/y Developer Ronson has recorded PLN 485 million in revenue in 2016, a 72 percent increase year-on-year, the company stated. Profit before tax from sales stood at PLN 118.7 million, which is a 131 percent increase over last’s year’s result. ...

Ghelamco to issue PLN 100-160 mln worth ... Real estate developer Ghelamco Invest wants to issue PLN 100-160 million worth of bonds within a PLN 400 mln bond program, the company announced in a market filing.

TH Real Estate, Neinver secure financing... Acting on behalf of a joint venture set up by developer Neinver and financial services organization TIAA, real estate investment management company TH Real Estate and Neinver have secured a total of €344 million in bank financing for five outlet cent...