Poles less eager to emigrate – DGP

Daily, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna published a report which states that the number of Poles that plan to move abroad to work and live has dropped in Q3 of last year to 207,000 (compared to 252,000 in Q2) according to Central Statistical Office (GUS) data. The reasons for the decline are numerous, both political and economical….
