Poles less keen on switching jobs – report

The latest labor market index, compiled by HR consultancy Randstad, which tracks the openness of workers to change jobs, dropped from 109 points to 106 points in Q3. At the same time, employees are less concerned about losing their jobs. The study also shows that the percentage of respondents who think they are able to…
Related Posts
-
Poles work 45 hours per week on average ...September 20, 2017
-
Over 50% of companies have trouble findi...August 23, 2017
-
Bridging the skill gapMay 15, 2017
-
Randstad: 21% of employees changed jobs ...April 11, 2017