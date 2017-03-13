Poles negative on Poland’s foreign policy – poll

March 13, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 68 percent of the Poles are negative towards Poland’s foreign policy, the latest poll by IBRiS showed. The survey was conducted after last week’s EU summit where Poland failed to oppose Donald Tusk’s reappointment as the European Council president. Only 25 percent of the respondents were supportive of Poland’s diplomatic activity. The…

