Poles prefer to save their money rather than to invest – ING

April 13, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 77 percent of Poles have savings account, while 42 percent have deposits. Only 14 percent invested their finds into stocks, while 15 percent put their savings into investment funds, ING study showed. Throughout EU, on average, 69 percent have savings account and 31 percent have deposits. When it comes to investments, the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts