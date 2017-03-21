Poles spend 4 hours each day on video content – PwC

The average Pole spends four hours daily watching video content online and on TV, according to a report published by the PwC consultancy. As many as 62 percent respondents watch content on mobile devices, while 45 percent watch it on TV sets. Furthermore, 36 percent of Poles binge watch shows online. People aged 18-35 prefer…
