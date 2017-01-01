Poles to have visa-free access to Kazakhstan beginning 2017

Beginning on Monday, Polish citizens will have the right to enter the country of Kazakhstan visa-free, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a press release on Friday. The visa-exempt entry will be extended to several other countries as well, and is anticipated to be implemented to allow more people…
