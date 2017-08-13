Poles use ad blocking software the most

According to a report compiled by Onudience.com, Poles remain the nation with the most ad block plug-ins users. As many as 46 percent (8 percent y/y growth) Poles use such software, followed by Greeks (44 percent) and Norway (42 percent). On the other spectrum us Paraguay, with only 5 percent of internet users using ad…
