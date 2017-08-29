Poles with PLN 576 bln liabilities – report

August 29, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 15.3 million Poles had outstanding loans at end-2016, according to the latest report published by The Polish Bank Association (ZBP). The average value of the loan stood at PLN 38,000, and the total amount of Poles liabilities was PLN 576 billion. According to the report, 8.3 million Poles have consumer loans, with…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts