Poles with PLN 576 bln liabilities – report

As many as 15.3 million Poles had outstanding loans at end-2016, according to the latest report published by The Polish Bank Association (ZBP). The average value of the loan stood at PLN 38,000, and the total amount of Poles liabilities was PLN 576 billion. According to the report, 8.3 million Poles have consumer loans, with…
Related Posts
-
NBP: Consumer, corporate loans up, while...August 23, 2017
-
Loans up by 3.9%, deposits by 4.8% in H1...August 9, 2017
-
Demand for housing loans up by 23.6% in ...August 8, 2017
-
NBP: Consumer, housing and corporate loa...July 23, 2017