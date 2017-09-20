Poles work 45 hours per week on average – report

The average Pole works 45 hours a week, according to a study conducted by Kantar Millward Brown pollster. The more money they earn, the more hours they put in, as those with salaries over PLN 3,999 work 50 hours per week, while those self-employed “enjoy” a 55 hour-long working week. Those earning below PLN 1,999…
