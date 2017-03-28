Polimex Mostostal with PLN 2.75 bln backlog

WSE-listed builder Polimex Mostostal, has a PLN 2.75 billion backlog. Out of that, PLN 1.85 billion are orders for this year, the company said in the annual report. Backlog for 2018 reaches PLN 0.7 billion and for 2019 – PLN 0.2 billion. The company suffered a PLN 61.4 million attributable net loss last year, after…
