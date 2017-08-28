Polimex-Mostostal with PLN 34.7 mln Q2 profit

WSE-listed builder Polimex-Mostostal posted a PLN 34.7 million net profit in H1 2017, up from PLN 52.7 million loss a year earlier. Revenues in the first six months dropped to PLN 1.13 billion, compared to PLN 1.27 billion last year. The company blamed the loss in revenue on its projects in the energy sector. At…
Related Posts
-
Polimex to build PLN 982.3 mln power blo...June 29, 2017
-
Polimex Mostostal with PLN 2.75 bln back...March 28, 2017
-
Polimex-Mostostal announced major issuin...December 27, 2016
-
Expansion of Kozienice power plant is po...August 23, 2016