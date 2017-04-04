Polish airports with 11% passengers growth this year – PwC

According to consultancy PwC, the number of passengers serviced by the Polish airports this year will grow by 11 percent to 37.8 million. In 2016, there were 34.2 passengers that traveled through Polish facilities. “We’ve slowly reaching the goal of one traveler per citizen. Last year it was 0.9, while in 2015 for one Pole…
