Polish army working with NATO troops

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

Detachments from the Polish armed forces have begun conducting military exercises with American troops stationed near the southwestern Polish town of Żagan under NATO’s Operation Reassurance, Onet news reported on Sunday. Representatives of the headquarters of the two countries are now working on the details. Since the beginning of the year, Poland shifted some of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts