Polish banking sector ‘exemplary’ – NBP head

Poland’s banking sector stability is exemplary, the situation of the sector is good and FX mortgages do not pose a risk for sector stability, Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) head Adam Glapiński said. “We have a very good banking system and a very high level of professionalism of bank management,” Glapiński said. The FX mortgage loans…
