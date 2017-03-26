Polish banks face more consolidation in 2017 – KNF

Polish banking sector will likely continue the consolidation process in 2017. “The process of consolidation and takeovers in 2017 will probably advance and it will probably follow from conditions at their parent banks, albeit not so much tough financial conditions as changes in strategy,” the deputy chief of the Financial Market Authority (KNF), Filip Świtała,…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.