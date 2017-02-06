Polish banks to tighten criteria for mortgages & business loans – NBP survey

Polish lenders expect to tighten lending criteria for mortgages and business loans in Q1, while leaving criteria for consumer loans largely intact, according to a survey on the credit market situation carried out by the central bank among credit committee heads.

With corporate loans, banks expect to tighten criteria for firms even further, after slight tightening was done in Q4. “A rise in demand in the segment of long-term loans to large enterprises and in the segment of short-term loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” the survey said.

In housing loans, banks expect to tighten criteria in Q1, demand is expected to increase significantly a tightening of lending policy, due to the forthcoming entry into force of the new provisions of Recommendation S relating to raising the borrower’s own contribution.

Banks expect to maintain criteria regarding consumer loans in Q1, after keeping them unchanged in the previous three quarters. Demand is expected to hold flat after a slight decline in Q4.

The survey was addressed to the chairpersons of banks’ credit committees. The banks’ responses may not take account of the opinions of the banks’ divisions other than the credit divisions, NBP explained.